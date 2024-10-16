Nordson EFD wins national engineering recognition for jetting system tech

EAST PROVIDENCE – Nordson EFD has been awarded Machine Design magazine honors for its new jetting system technology.

The system, PICO Nexμs, took home a 2024 Edge Award in the magazine’s Automation & IIoT category, Nordson announced last week. IIoT stands for Industrial Internet of Things.

The PICO Nexμs Jetting System, released earlier this year, uses a web-based interface that allows remote programming and on-demand inspection of jetting functions from personal computers and mobile devices.

Claude Bergeron, Nordson EFD product line manager of jetting systems, described the product as “revolutionary technology [that] introduces smart manufacturing advances to traditional fluid dispensing systems.

“The product name ‘Nexus’ is all about connections, as PICO Nexμs provides plug-and-play smart factory integration with very robust network connectivity,” Bergeron said in a statement. “The system can be quickly integrated into manufacturing processes with an intuitive interface to streamline the setup process. This is next-level innovation and a big win for the manufacturing industry.”

Machine Design magazine announces the Edge Awards annually to recognize innovation in the engineering sector.

The Nordson EFD Rhode Island location, at 40 Catamore Blvd. in East Providence, belongs to the Ohio-based Nordson Corp. The company, which operates in 30 countries, specializes in technologies related to precision dispensing and fluid management.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.