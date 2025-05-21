Nor’easter to bring heavy rain, strong coastal winds to state Thursday

PROVIDENCE – A late season Nor’easter will bring cooler temperatures and heavy rain as the region prepares for Memorial Day weekend.

The National Weather Service is predicting 1 to 2 inches of rain across the state with areas of 3 inches possible. The precipitation will be accompanied by winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour along the coast, with possible pockets of minor coastal flooding.

Temperatures will be unseasonably 10 to 20 degrees cooler than normal with a high of 53 degrees forecasted for Providence.

The soaking rain will likely end Friday afternoon into Saturday, the National Weather Service said, but temperatures will remain below normal over the holiday weekend.

The average high temperature this time of year is 70 degrees, which the National Weather Service said the area will not break until Memorial Day on May 26.