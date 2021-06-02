North Kingstown High School students graduate from Electric Boat, NEIT robotic welders class

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Electric Boat and the New England Institute of Technology recently graduated the first class of robotic welders from North Kingstown High School, part of a partnership between the two institutions.

Nine juniors and seniors were instructed in robotic welding by Electric Boat Quonset Point employees and New England Tech instructors, using a nationally credentialed curriculum, according to a social media post by Electric Boat.

The instructors also provided mentorship to the students, who designed and built a ship’s wheel as part of the course.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.

- Advertisement -