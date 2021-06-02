North Kingstown High School students graduate from Electric Boat, NEIT robotic welders class

FOUR OF THE NINE graduates from North Kingstown High School’s first robotic welding program, which was taught by General Dynamics Electric Boat and New England Institute of Technology instructors, pose with the wheel they designed and built for a ship. / COURTESY GENERAL DYNAMICS ELECTRIC BOAT

NORTH KINGSTOWN – General Dynamics Electric Boat and the New England Institute of Technology recently graduated the first class of robotic welders from North Kingstown High School, part of a partnership between the two institutions.

Nine juniors and seniors were instructed in robotic welding by Electric Boat Quonset Point employees and New England Tech instructors, using a nationally credentialed curriculum, according to a social media post by Electric Boat.

The instructors also provided mentorship to the students, who designed and built a ship’s wheel as part of the course.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.

