North Kingstown High School’s Garcia named 2022 R.I. Teacher of the Year

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Lisa Garcia received a pleasant surprise Thursday, courtesy of Gov. Daniel J. McKee and the R.I. Department of Education.

Garcia, who teaches algebra, trigonometry and calculus at North Kingstown High School, has been selected as the 2022 Rhode Island Teacher of the Year and was recognized in a surprise ceremony at the school’s athletic field.

RIDE said that Garcia, who has taught math at North Kingstown High School for 27 years, led multiple initiatives during her tenure at the school, including serving as lead teacher on the school’s international mason tours. She also during the COVID-19 pandemic spearheaded the NKHS Flocked Fundraiser, RIDE said. The fundraiser offered a safe way to celebrate the school’s senior students and keeping a high morale through the health crisis.

In a statement, R.I. Education Commissioner Angelica Infante-Green said Thursday that Garcia has gone “above and beyond during the COVID-19 pandemic to help her students both academically and emotionally.”

“Teachers have the ability to inspire students to grow not just in the classroom but beyond it,” McKee said in a statement. “Lisa clearly has dedicated her life to that cause, giving her students the support they need to succeed throughout their time at North Kingstown High School.

RIDE said Garcia will work with the department throughout the 2021-22 academic year to support education statewide and is also eligible to represent the Ocean State as the National Teacher of the Year.

