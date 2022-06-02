North Kingstown home sells for $2.75M, town’s largest residential sale since 2007

NORTH KINGSTOWN – In the town’s biggest residential property transaction in 15 years, a two-story residential home at 66 Lands End Drive recently sold for $2.75 million, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty.

The 5,000-square-foot waterfront home was built in 1995, but the former owners recently made renovations and “designer finishes,” according to Mott & Chace, which represented the seller and the buyer in the deal.

The $2.75 million sale is the biggest residential property sale in North Kingstown since 2007, Mott & Chace said, citing data from the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home has nine rooms, including four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to town property assessor’s records.

The Victorian-style home is built on a 1-acre property, and there’s a small indoor pool inside the home, according to property records.

The property, which is located in the Wickford Point area, was last appraised by town assessors in 2022 as being worth $1.82 million, according to public records.

The home was sold by James Balutis and Pamela Balutis to Thomas Miozzi and Diane Miceli, according to a copy of the warranty deed.

