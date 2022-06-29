North Kingstown man arrested for role in Jan. 6 breach at U.S. Capitol

PROVIDENCE – A North Kingstown man was arrested and charged Wednesday for his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Bernard Joseph Sirr, 47, is being charged with civil disorder, a felony, and related misdemeanor offenses for his actions that helped a mob disrupt a joint session of Congress convened to certify the 2020 presidential election, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Sirr was arrested by the FBI Wednesday and was scheduled to make an initial court appearance at federal court in Providence later in the day.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in the District of Columbia said Sirr is accused of being among the rioters who illegally entered the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, 2021. He is accused of joining a line of rioters that was engaged in a confrontation with law enforcement officers in the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace.

- Advertisement -

The government said videotape shows Sirr entering the tunnel at 3:08 p.m. and depicts him at the front of the police line pushing against rioters who were assaulting the officers. He is also seen pushing against the police line with his hand pressed against a police shield. He also participated in a struggle in which a group of rioters chanted “Heave! Ho!” in unison as they moved together as a team against the officer, the government said.

The footage shows Sirr exiting the tunnel at approximately 3:14 p.m., the government siad. He reappeared an hour later at the Lower West Terrace doorway, pushing other rioters who were pushing against police officers. Sirr ultimately was ejected from the tunnel area.

The case is being investigated by the FBI’s Boston Field Office and its Providence Resident Agency.

The Department of Justice said more than 800 people have been arrested nationwide on charges related to the breach of the Capitol, including more than 250 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.