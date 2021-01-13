North Kingstown’s Clarke Valve to begin production line in Saudi Arabia

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Industrial control valve maker Clarke Valve plans a production line in Saudi Arabia, in partnership with the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, Clarke Valve announced.

YBA Kanoo has been the exclusive representative of Clarke Valve in the region for years. The company also acted as the lead investor in Clarke Valve’s recently completed Series C financing. The decision was made to have the valves manufactured, assembled and serviced closer to customers, according to a statement from Clarke Valve CEO and President Kyle Daniels. Daniels calls the move “a natural next step in our ongoing relationship” with YBA Kanoo.

The Saudi company – which has manufacturing agreements with other partners – has a new, state-of-the-art facility that will accommodate the Clarke Shutter Valve manufacturing and service work.

Clarke Valve provides industrial control valves to global clients in oil and gas, aerospace and chemical markets. The Shutter Valve is said to have the same face-to-face dimensions and valve characteristics of globe valves, but at a fifth of the size and weight, according to the company.

- Advertisement -

Clarke Valve was founded in 2011.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.