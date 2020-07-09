North Smithfield Colonial home sells for $725K

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A Colonial era home in town has sold for $725,000, becoming the town’s highest sale since March 2019.

The house at 809 Pound Hill Road was built in 1779 and has been meticulously maintained since, according to a news release from Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, which represented the seller.

Residential Properties Ltd. represented the buyer.

The house has original Douglas fir floors and ornate woodwork, along with new additions such as a Viking range in the kitchen and a stone fireplace on the patio.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house also has a lighted basketball court and a workshop on the property.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.