North Smithfield home on Trout Brook Lane sells for $1.23M, highest town sale of 2026

NORTH SMITHFIELD – A single-family home at 7 Trout Brook Lane recently sold for $1.23 million, marking the highest residential sale in the town so far this year, according to Residential Properties Ltd.

The sale is also the highest recorded in North Smithfield since June 2025, according to Residential Properties, citing the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The home includes three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms and contains approximately 4,366 square feet of living space. Built in 1994, the home sits on about 2.9 acres at the end of a cul-de-sac, the real estate firm said.

The custom post-and-beam residence features an open-concept layout with a great room that includes exposed beams, high ceilings and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, Residential Properties said. The kitchen includes high-end appliances and opens to the home’s main living and dining areas.

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The first floor includes a primary bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings, a private deck and a bathroom, while the second floor includes an additional suite with a walk-in closet and bathroom, according to property records. The lower level provides additional living space and access to the outdoor areas.

Outdoor features include an in-ground pool, patio areas and additional amenities designed for outdoor use.

According to the North Smithfield property assessor’s database, the property was assessed in 2025 at $697,000, including $188,000 for the land, $469,700 for the building and $39,300 for outbuildings.

Leslie LaForest-Branchaud and Pam Papa of the L/P Home Team at Residential Properties represented the seller in the transaction. Robert Masello of RE/MAX Preferred represented the buyer.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the property was sold by Chris-Michael Carangelo and Sandra Carangelo, both of North Smithfield, and purchased by Thomas McCormick and Bethany McCormick, both of Warwick.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.