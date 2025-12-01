Noting uptick in seasonal respiratory illnesses, Brown Health urges preventative measures

PROVIDENCE – Cases of respiratory illnesses more common during the colder months such as the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, are on the rise this year, according to Brown University Health.

In response, the health system released guidance earlier this month on preventing respiratory diseases.

Last year, Rhode Island recorded more than 900 flu-related hospitalizations and more than 10,000 related emergency department visits – levels that were at their highest for the last five and seven years, respectively.

These statistics were also at their highest in several years nationally around winter 2024-2025, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that nationwide, hospitalizations this season will be at similar or slightly lower levels.

- Advertisement -

In a statement, Brown University Health emphasized vaccinations as “the most effective way to prevent severe illness and hospitalization.”

With post-vaccination immunity building over the course of two weeks, the health system encouraged people to take action now to remain protected throughout the rest of winter.

The health system also recommends practices such as washing hands frequently for at least 20 seconds, especially after sneezing, coughing or touching a shared surface; using at least 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer when soap isn’t available; and covering coughs and sneezes with the arm.

Other preventative practices include staying home when sick; using windows, air purifiers or filters to improve indoor air quality; avoiding touching the face; regularly disinfecting high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs, phones and countertops; and wearing a mask in crowded settings.

Individuals can also build their immune system health through habits such as eating a balanced diet, staying active, hydrating, and by prioritizing sleep, stress management and time outdoors.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.