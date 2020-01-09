Nov. cash collections increase 10.9% Y/Y

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island cash collections in November totaled $294.9 million, a 10.9% increase year over year, the R.I. Department of Revenue said on Thursday.

The following is a breakdown of the month’s collections:

Personal income tax collection totaled $109.2 million in the month, a 10.1% increase from November 2018.

Sales and use tax collection in November was $98.7 million, a 7.4% increase year over year.

Lottery transfer collections totaled $29 million, a 7.9% increase year over year.

Included in lottery transfer collections was $1.2 million in state revenue from sports betting.

Departmental receipts totaled $20.3 million, a 26.9% increase from one year prior.

General business taxes totaled $12.2 million, a jump from $5.5 million one year prior.

Fiscal year to date in November, collections totaled $1.8 billion, a 6.7% increase from collections in November 2018.