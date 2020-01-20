Nov. traffic at T.F. Green down 8.1%

WARWICK – Traffic at T.F. Green Airport in November declined 8.1% year over year to 324,085 passengers enplaned and deplaned, according to R.I. Airport Corp.’s most recent traffic report.
Traffic declined for all existing carriers at the airport year over year except for JetBlue Airways. The airport also saw the introduction of Spirit Airlines and the departure of Norwegian Airlines between November 2018 and November 2019.
Traffic changes in November by carrier:
- Southwest Airlines: 125,041 passengers, a 9.7% decline year over year
- American Airlines: 88,206 passengers, a 2.5% decline year over year
- Delta Airlines: 34,631 passengers, a 4.9% decline year over year
- JetBlue Airways: 27,729 passengers, a 24.8% increase from November 2018
- United Airlines: 25,728, a 16.8% decline year over year
- Frontier Airlines: 16,689 passengers, a 19.2% decline year over year
- Allegiant Air: 4,614 passengers, a 7.3% decline year over year
- Charter flights accounted for 1,355 passengers, a 21.3% increase from one year prior
- Spirit Airlines accounted for 93 passengers in November
- Norwegian Air discontinued operations at T.F. Green, accounting for a 7,445-passenger decline year over year
November passenger traffic was the weakest it has been since 2016.
Cargo processed at T.F. Green Airport in November totaled 2.5 million pounds, a 7.7% decline year over year.
Year to date, passenger traffic at the airport declined 8.1% in November to 3.7 million. Year to date cargo processing declined 57.4%, to 23.7 million pounds.
