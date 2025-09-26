Nova Design taking a new ‘shot’ to change business landscape

PBN 2025 INNOVATIVE COMPANIES

Product Design/Engineering: Nova Design LLC

Solving real-world problems with purpose and precision through products that are developed by centering human needs and rigorous execution in their design philosophy are at the core of Providence-based Nova Design LLC’s mission.

Now, Nova Design is taking a new “shot,” of sorts, to change the business landscape. The company’s signature innovation lies in its proprietary Slingshot process, a series of strategic sprints that eliminate risk and ambiguity from product development. Company officials say this methodology emphasizes low-fidelity, high-value prototyping, enabling clients to test user experiences early and avoid costly missteps.

The process encompasses comprehensive services from industrial design and human factors testing to regulatory navigation and market analysis.

What sets Nova Design apart is its interdisciplinary approach, seamlessly blending clinical requirements with human-centered design. Team members provide end-to-end support spanning user research, user-experience design, engineering integration and U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulatory guidance, ensuring products are not only clinically effective but also manufacturable and emotionally resonant.

“Nova’s innovation process doesn’t just deliver market-ready products; it transforms systems, companies and lives,” Director of Operations John Cook said in the company’s awards application.

Nova Design’s innovation strategy has generated substantial economic and societal returns, and breakthrough products demonstrate strong impact. For example, Nova Design’s Embr Wave early-design contributions helped secure $30 million in venture capital funding and established a new category of personal thermal wellness.

Nova Design also has catalyzed growth beyond individual projects. The company’s work has accelerated client hiring across product development and manufacturing sectors, particularly for medical technology startups.

“Our unique approach to product and service development has directly contributed to revenue growth, job creation, market transformation, and expanded global access to inclusive, effective technologies,” Cook said.

(Editor’s note: This profile was written using an artificial intelligence program and supported by honoree nominations and applications. The material was reviewed, fact-checked and edited for style and accuracy by Providence Business News editorial staff.)