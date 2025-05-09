Nurturing the soul during life’s transitions

By
-
LIFE COACH: Nikkayla Noel launched Nurture Your Nature Coaching LLC in Coventry earlier this year to support women in building confidence, resilience and healthy habits.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
LIFE COACH: Nikkayla Noel launched Nurture Your Nature Coaching LLC in Coventry earlier this year to support women in building confidence, resilience and healthy habits.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Nikkayla Noel wanted to help other women going through difficult life transitions, whether it be relationships, careers, or motherhood and beyond. Those changes can often be traumatic, but women no longer have to go through these transitions alone. A certified life coach, Noel started Nurture Your Nature Coaching LLC earlier this year. The business offers

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

It’s Okay Not to Be Okay: Why We Need to Talk About Maternal Mental Health

Q&A with Megin Dalton, MD, Center for Women’s Health at South County Health Each May,…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display