Nurturing the soul during life’s transitions

Nikkayla Noel wanted to help other women going through difficult life transitions, whether it be relationships, careers, or motherhood and beyond. Those changes can often be traumatic, but women no longer have to go through these transitions alone. A certified life coach, Noel started Nurture Your Nature Coaching LLC earlier this year. The business offers a range of identity and growth coaching, including clarity sessions, self-care workshops and even tarot card readings. “I love helping women,” Noel said. “Watching them have these epiphanies through the gentle guidance of life coaching is easily the best part of my job.” The 32-year-old said she spent five years deconstructing and rebuilding her identity amid a quarter-life crisis, and she understands the need for a nurturing supporter during times of uncertainty. Noel, who offers virtual appointments online and in-person sessions at her Coventry office, provides a sliding payment scale for those without the full financial means for her services. Noel says the needs of her clients are too important to price them out of life coaching for self-betterment. “Healing belongs to everyone,” she said. “I never want a financial barrier to be any reason for someone to not access my services.”