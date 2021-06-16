NUWC Division Newport, Howard University forge research and development agreement

NEWPORT – The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport and Howard University in Washington, D.C., are partnering on a cooperative research and development agreement, the two announced.

“This collaboration brings together the 154 years of advanced mathematics expertise at Howard University, whose math department was established in 1867, with the 152 years of undersea technology expertise at NUWC Newport,” said Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings in a statement. “We look to … develop a training ground for the next generation of both NUWC scientists and Howard researchers to continue to support our [U.S.] Navy for the next 150 years.”

In addition to the cooperative research and development agreement, an educational partnership agreement is in place between the two.

A cooperative research and development agreement provides for joint research and development between a federal laboratory and a nonfederal partner. It allows for Naval Sea Systems Command personnel and facility costs to be paid for by the nongovernment partner.

The primary purpose of a cooperative research and development agreement is joint development and sharing of facilities, knowledge, experience and/or intellectual property.

An educational partnership agreement allows for student and faculty participation in research, equipment loans and transfers, help with science, technology, engineering and math course development, guest lectures and demonstrations, and workshops for teacher and student science and technology education. Center scientists and engineers can work with an educational institution to enhance STEM education.

“Division Newport is extremely proud to be a part of this ongoing, cutting-edge research,” NUWC Newport Technical Director Ron Vien said during the signing of the agreement.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.