NUWC Division Newport to work with IYRS on projects supporting U.S. Navy

NEWPORT – The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport has established a partnership with the International Yacht Restoration School of Technologies and Trades.

The partnership arrangement will have the school focusing on projects that support the U.S. Navy.

Though there were previous discussions of a potential collaboration between NUWC Division Newport Technology Transfer Manager Valerie Larkin and IYRS, efforts were renewed when engineer Christian Schumacher attended an IYRS event in September.

“I met their instructors, as well as IYRS President Jay Coogan. … That’s when I realized that there were certain aspects of their composites work that could benefit NUWC, and soon we were talking about partnerships,” said Schumacher in a statement.

In December, the educational partnership agreement with NUWC Division Newport and IYRS was signed.

The agreement will allow NUWC engineers and scientists to act as student advisers, said Coogan in a statement.

“Both organizations can benefit from the collaboration based on the problem-solving and technical skills we both incorporate into our work,” Coogan said. “We look forward to seeing where this relationship will take us.”

NUWC Division Newport has 42 educational partnership agreements, 75% of which are with colleges and universities, NUWC said. The other 25% are with elementary and high schools.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.