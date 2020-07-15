NUWC team wins research, development and acquisition award

NEWPORT – The AN/BYG-1 Combat Control System Virtual Twin Team at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport has won the Assistant Secretary of the Navy Research, Development and Acquisition Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers for the Year 2020 Award, NUWC announced.

The Division Newport team members include engineer and project lead Anthony Soscia; engineers Scott Aubuchon, Vathana Chan and Christopher Plezia; and scientists Edgardo Ramos, Richmond Huot and Phong Tran.

According to NUWC, Division Newport has had six winners in this program over the past seven years. The U.S. Navy award recognizes technical superiority, innovation, technical merit, operational impact and applicability to priorities of research, development and acquisition.

In under six months, the Undersea Warfare Combat Systems Department team revolutionized the AN/BYG-1 submarine combat control system to replicate the submarine combat control system using modern computer processors. The system uses a much smaller footprint than the organic system, according to a NUWC news release, with software-engineering techniques that isolate applications and operating systems to achieve independence from system hardware.

Installation on submarine platforms begin next year, according to NUWC.

The team award will be presented at a future date.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.