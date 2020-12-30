NUWC’s Brinker wins Integrated Warfare Systems Individual Excellence Award

NEWPORT – Cranston resident Nate Brinker, an Undersea Warfare Command and Control Systems technical director at the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, was recently honored.

Brinker won a Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Individual Excellence Award for his work in technical innovation, organizational efficiency and process improvement, according to the undersea warfare center.

The specific work being recognized involves Brinker’s guidance of a team of government and private developers between January and June of this year. He led them through multiple agile software capability drop improvements for the Undersea Warfare Decision Support System, NUWC said in a statement.

Brinker was nominated by Michael Essig, Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems 5E principal assistant program manager.

“Because of Mr. Brinker’s direction, tactical and operational leaders can now monitor and access USW DSS [Undersea Warfare Decision Support System] installed at Theater Undersea Warfare Command Headquarters watch floors from any other supporting or supported [U.S.] Navy or Joint Headquarters,” he said in a statement. “This ensures greater situational awareness and coordination between various operational commands and improved continuity of operations without expanding the program’s in-service hardware portfolio, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Brinker additionally provided support to the Carrier Tactical Support Center, according to NUWC, and expanded the number of Development Secure Operations environments to reduce software-development time by several weeks, among other assets.

Brinker was honored during a Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems all-hands meeting in November.

The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy. The oldest warfare center in the country, it dates back to 1869, to the Naval Torpedo Station on Goat Island in Newport Harbor.

