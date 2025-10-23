Ocean Echo in Little Compton sells for $3.45M

LITTLE COMPTON – A turn-of-the-century New England farmhouse with ocean views recently sold for $3.45 million, according to public records.

The 68 Grange Ave. home, which is known as Ocean Echo, has six bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom, according to public records and a Zillow page for the property.

The historic farm property includes 2.26 acres of land, according to public records.

The home, which comes with deeded ocean access, features views of Little Pond Cove and the Atlantic Ocean, according to the property’s Zillow page.

In addition to the house, the property contains several outbuildings, including a large garage, a gazebo and a barn that was updated, serving as flexible space for entertaining, according to the Zillow page. The grounds, split into two parcels, also feature stone walls, a terrace and manicured gardens.

The estate was most recently valued by Little Compton assessors in 2023 as being worth $2.22 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 2.26 acres of land alone was valued at $1.32 million.

The sellers were represented by Deborah Ladd, of Compass Inc. The buyer was represented by Peter Capizzo, of Luxe Residential.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Paul and Andrea Re, of Lexington, Mass., and it was purchased by Britton Winterer.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @Marc_La_Rock.