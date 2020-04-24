Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation provides 150K surgical masks

NORTH KINGSTOWN – The Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation has distributed more than 150,000 surgical masks to those on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 this month, Job Lot announced April 17.

Of those distributed, 25,000 went to Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston; 16,000 to Boston Medical Center in Boston; 12,000 to Lifespan Corp. in Providence; 8,000 to Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket; 4,000 to South County Hospital in South Kingstown; 2,000 each to the state police in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont; and 200 to each police chief and fire chief in the 140 communities where Ocean State Job Lot stores are located, according to a news release.

Additional recipients include Bradley Hospital, Care New England Health System, CharterCARE Health Partners, the Rhode Island Free Clinic, University of Rhode Island, Amtrak Police and the North Kingstown Fire Department.