Ocean State Job Lot collects 42,000 winter coats in 2020 Buy, Give, Get program

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Ocean State Job Lot announced Feb. 19 that approximately 42,000 winter coats were collected during the discount retailer’s 2020 Buy, Give, Get charitable program.
The program, held between October and January at each of Job Lot’s stores in nine states, encouraged customers to purchase a brand-name winter coat and give back to the store to donate it to a veteran in need. The amount of coats donated exceeded 2019’s mark by close to 12,000, Job Lot said.
“The fact that we exceeded last year’s donation – in the midst of a pandemic no less – is a true testament to the loyalty and generosity of our customers,” Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation Executive Director David Sarlitto said in a statement.
The coats are being distributed to veteran organizations all around the Northeast, Job Lot said.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.
Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.