Ocean State Job Lot provides supplies to Ukraine

NORTH KINGSTOWN – Ocean State Job Lot announced March 30 that the discount retailer’s “Relief for Ukraine” program resulted in six tractor trailer loads of various goods and supplies that will be distributed to Ukrainian refugee efforts.

The program started on March 1 across all of Job Lot’s stores, and collected health and hygiene products, food, clothing and front-line medical supplies, the retailer said. Additionally, Job Lot asked customers to make monetary donations to support Ukrainian refugee families who were forced to flee due to the Russian invasion.

The medical supplies were provided to Job Lot in partnership with Portland, Maine-based Partners for World Health, Job Lot said. Additional supplies were distributed through Job Lot’s partnership with Boston-based Saint Andrew Ukrainian Orthodox Church, and Job Lot’s Charitable Foundation received funding from the New England Patriots and the Kraft Family Foundation.

Job Lot said the tractor trailer trucks transported the supplies to Port Handy, N.J., to be airlifted to Poland and distributed throughout Ukraine through various European partners. Job Lot says more deliveries to help Ukraine are in the works.

