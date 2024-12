Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NORTH ATTLEBOROUGH – Ocean State Job Lot plans to open its eighth store in Bristol County, Mass., after purchasing the Cumberland Crossing shopping center, the retail chain announced Monday. Ocean State Job Lot purchased the shopping center from Delaware Christmas Shops Plaza LLC for $12.5 million, according to the town assessor’s office. The discount retailer

The discount retailer plans to open the store inside the former 51,074 square-foot Christmas Tree Shop inside the plaza in the second quarter of 2025.

This location will be the sixth former Christmas Tree Shop that will be made into an Ocean State Job Lot, the company said. The other locations are in

Avon and Pembroke Mass., Warwick, and St. Albans, Vt.

"We’re thrilled not only to expand our retail footprint but also to solidify our presence in North Attleborough through the acquisition of this prominent shopping plaza,” said Mark O’Connor, senior real estate manager of Ocean State Job Lot. “This location represents our ongoing commitment to providing value-driven shopping experiences for our customers across New England, and we look forward to bringing our unique brand of service and savings to the local community.”

The company plans to hire up to 70 positions for the new North Attleborough location, including store leadership; supervisory and full-time, part-time and seasonal associates.

Current tenants of the Cumberland Crossing shopping center include,

Altitude Trampoline Park, Guitar Center, Planet Fitness, Play It Again Sports, David's Bridal, and FedEx.