Ocean State Media now broadcasting on 103.7 F.M.

PROVIDENCE – Ocean State Media Group is now officially broadcasting on 103.7 FM.

The transfer of the radio frequency and transmitter was approved by the Federal Communications Commission, the state’s public media entity announced Friday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ocean State Media acquired 103.7 WEVI-FM from Audacy Inc. in January. Ocean State Media CEO and President Pam Johnston said in a podcast last winter that the acquisition allows the nonprofit to solely broadcast on one radio frequency. She added that the organization plans to sell its five other media frequencies that serve Rhode Island and parts of southeastern Massachusetts: 89.3 FM, 89.5 FM, 90.7 FM, 102.7 FM and 1290 AM.

“Broadcasting from a single radio signal has been a goal of public radio in Rhode Island for a long time, so our team is very excited to be able to point audiences to one destination for all of Ocean State Media’s compelling journalism and storytelling,” Johnston said in a news release Friday. “Thanks to the leadership of our board, the commitment of our team, and the generosity of our supporters, we are making a transformative investment in the future of public media in Rhode Island.”

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In January, Ocean State Media said the proposed transition from five frequencies to one, including transmission equipment, represents a $4.9 million investment, which will be financed.

“Over time, we believe that this transaction actually is going to pay for itself. It really makes great sense,” Johnson said.

According to Radio Insight, Audacy closed its Westerly sales and marking offices for WVEI-FM in 2023. WVEI-FM has simulcasted WEEI AM and FM sports talk programing from Boston since 2004.

WVEI-FM was Audacy’s only radio station in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island Public Radio and Rhode Island PBS merged in May 2024 and rebranded as Ocean State Media in June 2025. Rhode Island PBS and Rhode Island Public Radio, doing business as The Public’s Radio, submitted their merger bid in November 2023. Attorney General Peter F. Neronha approved the consolidation in April 2024.

In September, Ocean State Media avoided layoffs by offering employees voluntary buyouts. The number of people who opted to take the buyouts was not disclosed.