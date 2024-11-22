Ocean State sees growing sports boost

Tourism has bounced back nicely in the Ocean State, with a record 28.4 million visitors last year. While Rhode Island’s beaches, history, restaurants and small-state charm are widely recognized draws, sports events are a growing submarket. “The business of sports is booming in Rhode Island,” said Kristen Adamo, CEO and president of the Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau. She says sports-related events accounted for more than half of hotel room bookings the bureau arranged last year. These events annually include regional athletic competitions and higher-profile events. A recently announced football game between the University of Notre Dame and the U.S. Naval Academy in Foxborough, Mass., is still nearly two years away. But Adamo is already plotting ways to lure visitors to local hotels. Other events looming include the NCAA Basketball Tournament coming to Providence in March. The 2026 FIFA World Cup will also be coming to Foxborough. And professional soccer team Rhode Island FC plans to open a gleaming new stadium in Pawtucket next spring.