Ocean State Sensing to be featured in next BlueTech Innovation Series

NEWPORT – Coworking facility Innovate Newport and the Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will host Session 6 in their BlueTech Innovation Series on May 25, featuring Ocean State Sensing.

The event will be held at Innovate Newport at 513 Broadway. It will run from 4 to 5 p.m., with time for networking after the presentation.

During each session this spring, the series has focused on a startup company to showcase the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region.

Ocean State Sensing is an engineering and consulting company specializing in underwater thermal sensing and mapping, ocean engineering services and project management. It has a mission to provide high-fidelity sensing services in the aquatic environment to improve the in-situ understanding of the ecosystem, enabling greater stewardship across the hydrosphere.

Admission is $10. Registration for the event can be made here.

Other companies featured in the series include Jaia Robotics, Kinetix, Current Lab, Flux Marine and V2 Subsea.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.