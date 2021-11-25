Oceanfront mansion in Jamestown sells for $6.3M

JAMESTOWN – In one of the biggest sales on Conanicut Island this year, the oceanfront mansion at 589 Beavertail Road recently sold for $6.3 million, according to Lila Delman Compass, which represented the seller.

The custom home, with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, was built in 1997 on 10 acres of land, with views of Narragansett Bay.

The home was designed by award-winning Newport architect William Burgin.

The transaction marks the third-largest sale in Jamestown this year, according to Lila Delman Compass.

The Jamestown property was sold by Esmeralda Batista and Jose Batista, according to public records documenting the deed transaction. The 7,600-square-foot home was bought by 589 Beavertail Road LLC, a Boston-based limited liability company.

“It was a pleasure to work with the sellers, the original owners who exquisitely maintained the property over the past 20-plus years,” said Bob Bailey, the Lila Delman Compass agent who represented the seller.

