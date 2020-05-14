Old State House renovation continues

PROVIDENCE – One of the most historic buildings in Providence is undergoing a long-awaited restoration.

The exterior work on the Old State House has continued through the COVID-19 pandemic, as construction was among the few industries unaffected by state closure orders.

The project is managed by the R.I. Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission. It includes a roof replacement, using wood shingles, removing and replacing broken brownstone, and restoring windows. The mortar from the iconic tower will be repointed.

The Old State House, at 150 Benefit St. in College Hill, has both historical and architectural significance.

- Advertisement -

The building is modeled after the Newport Colony House and was largely completed by 1762, having replaced a previous building on Meeting Street that had burned. The Old State House was the site of numerous historical events, including the signing of a repeal of allegiance to the British crown on May 4, 1776.

It became the Old State House after Rhode Island opened its “new” Statehouse in 1901.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at macdonald@pbn.com.