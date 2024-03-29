Older workers one answer to filling state employment gaps

Rhode Island is becoming increasingly dependent on older workers. While it is in the state’s best interests to see this trend reversed by an influx of younger workers, that will take time that many employers may not have. The good news, at least in the short term, is that the state has plenty of older workers ready and willing to step up to help fill nagging, post-pandemic employment gaps. In 2022, 39% of the state’s working-age residents were 55 and older, which is above the national average. By 2032, those 65 and older are expected to make up 30% of the state’s general population. The percentage of those retirement-aged residents still working in Rhode Island has doubled over the last 20 years, outpacing the national average but still less than 10%. Are you hesitant to hire older workers, perhaps worrying about the cost or their fit and comfort with technology and younger staffers? Don’t be, says Nina Pande, executive director of Skills for Rhode Island’s Future, in this week’s cover story. “People in hiring roles might … look negatively at [an older worker’s] resume,” she said. But they often are more open to new job experiences and challenges than younger workers, she says. R.I. Department of Labor and Training Director Matthew Weldon acknowledges that the state and employers could be doing more to help train and utilize older workers. “Too often we … don’t look at [older workers when jobs] become available,” he said. “Employers must tap into” the older workforce. Still struggling to find workers? Give older applicants another look.