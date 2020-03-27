Once healthy R.I. companies suddenly facing painful choices

On March 13, XRA Medical Imaging was recruiting radiologists, secretaries and technicians to fill job openings at its Rhode Island locations.

Seven days later, things had changed drastically.

The company’s executive director, Philip Lynch, said he not only halted hiring, he laid off 15 workers and shut down three of XRA Medical Imaging’s six outpatient facilities. As of March 20 he didn’t know whether the 50-year-old company would be forced to lay off more of its remaining 105 workers, or even shutter entirely.

“We’re just trying to get a sense of where the wind is blowing, what’s happening in New York, Boston, what the governor is saying,” Lynch said. “Every day, we’re making new plans and adjustments.”

- Advertisement -

Such is the topsy-turvy world created by the coronavirus pandemic and the measures to slow its spread. The arrival of COVID-19 has forced businesses in Rhode Island and nationwide into sudden, painful decisions in a rapidly shifting landscape while calculating the long-term consequences of a crisis few, if any, anticipated.

The mood at Graphic Ink Inc. in East Providence was somber on March 20, as all but two of the company’s employees finished what would be their last day of work at the Warren Avenue company.

Cancellation of school trips, company events and trade shows has meant the graphic-design work and apparel company has lost nearly all of its clients, leading to the decision to lay off 15 of its 17 workers, according to Nelson Silva, owner and president.

Silva said he wasn’t worried about his business surviving. He was more troubled about his employees, many of whom have worked at the company for nearly all of its 23-year existence.

“Our employees [are] my No. 1 concern,” he said. “I have some who are nervous to lose work and others worried about being here. As an employer, I don’t know what the right thing to do is.”

Asked how he plans to recover from the substantial loss of business, Silva said, “It’s a great question and one I don’t have the answer to.”

Loss of business could potentially mean losing a home for Michael Salerno, 63, a longtime freelance photographer whose clients include Providence Business News. After losing 85% of his clients in recent weeks, the Providence resident summed up his outlook as “terrified.”

Even with a three-month mortgage forbearance through his bank, Salerno worried about upcoming payments. Add in the bill for a $1 million auto insurance liability coverage – a new requirement for state government contractors – and his financial future looked bleak.

“I’ve worked all my life and saved money,” Salerno said. “Now, all that I’ve worked for is just gone. I don’t know how we’re going to even stay in the house.”

Layoffs aren’t the problem for the 500 employees of Community Care Alliance, a nonprofit offering behavioral health and family services across northern Rhode Island, according to CEO and President Ben Lessing. If anything, the counseling, psychiatric sessions, and child and family health services have become more critical now, Lessing said.

However, stress levels – of employees and clients – are reaching new highs, adding pressure to an already-tense situation.

“As everyone else goes home, we’re still out there,” Lessing said, recalling a recent suicide call that necessitated an in-person emergency response. “We’re a lifeline to many people, so we can’t stop.”

Also dubbed essential to this global crisis: Rocky’s Ace Hardware LLC.

The 30-store, 400-employee Ace hardware company, with locations in Smithfield and Seekonk, has been federally designated as an essential business due to its sales of sanitation supplies and home-repair equipment, according to Rocco Falcone, CEO and president.

While supply-chain shortages have made it difficult to keep shelves stocked – the paper goods and cleaning supplies shelves of the Seekonk store were half-empty on March 23 – business is by no means suffering for the third-generation family business, Falcone said.

The hardware store has no plans for layoffs. In fact, several stores were hiring to fill openings left by employees in quarantine or otherwise unable to work.

“We’ve been through tragedies, which is something that makes hardware stores kind of unique,” Falcone said. “But unlike a tornado or a hurricane, we have no idea how long this will last.”

Lynch echoed his comments about the duration of the downturn.

“Some people are comparing this to the Blizzard of ’78, and that was bad but [at] least you knew it wasn’t going to last more than a week,” Lynch said. “We have to plan not only for closing but for closing indefinitely.”

Looking out over an empty parking lot outside XRA Medical Imaging in Cranston on March 20, Lynch described how patient volume has dropped since the state started urging people to stay home and avoid nonessential gatherings: MRIs in particular took a hit, though ultrasounds and mammograms are still happening.

His employees were scared: about potential exposure to the virus, but even more so about losing their jobs. And the worst part, he said, the future is uncertain if customer visits continue a steep decline.

For now, Dr. Naveh Levy, of XRA’s owners, considers the work of his company an essential part of the state’s response to this crisis, lessening the burden on inundated hospitals. “As long as we can provide a service to the community and provide a safe haven for healthy patients, that’s the role we’re going to play,” he said.

While Levy described the office mood as “better” on March 24 compared with days prior, it was still tense. Lynch agreed.

“These are not happy times,” he said. “I’m worried, I’m concerned. This is uncharted territory.”

But Lynch was reluctant to dwell on these more-pessimistic thoughts. The layoffs and the closure are not permanent, and those decisions would be reversed once business picked up again, he said.

Lynch is playing a new role. Both of the medical couriers for his company – a pair of senior citizens – were in quarantine. “I’m the courier now,” he said. “We’re just doing what we can to get by.”

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. Contact her at Lavin@PBN.com.