One-story ranch on East Side of Providence sells for $3M

PROVIDENCE – A 5,100-square-foot ranch-style home on the East Side of Providence recently sold for $3 million, according to Compass Providence, which represented both sides of the transaction.

The single-level home at 2 Harian Road, which was constructed in 1954, contains two bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half-bathroom. The property comes with 0.33 acres of land, the real estate firm said.

The home features a brick exterior and a large window stretching across the front of the living room, the firm said.

The home features custom cabinetry, wide-board oak floors and original details, including terrazzo floors and custom light fixtures, according to Compass, calling it a “landmark property.”

Kevin Fox, a founding agent of Compass’ Providence Office, represented the seller and the buyer, according to the real estate firm.

“This sale is a testament to the growing demand for high-quality residences in the area and reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients,” Fox said.

The property also comes with a 485-square-foot patio, a 530-square-foot garage and an open porch, according to property records.

The home was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal 2023 as being worth a total of $920,300, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Judy Matt and Andrew Matt, of Providence, to David Scanavino, of Providence.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockObama.