Online tool created for DEM permits

PROVIDENCE – Online service for water quality certifications and stormwater construction permits is now available through the R.I. Department of Environmental Management.

The state office had already been working on this improvement prior to COVID-19. The launch of the service will provide remote access and help staff who are teleworking, however.

The search tool will allow property owners and business owners, developers, government agencies and others to have convenient access to information, according to DEM.

It’s available at ri.gov/DEM/wqcsearch.

- Advertisement -

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com.