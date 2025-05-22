Organogenesis signs full-building lease for biomanufacturing facility in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Organogenesis Holdings Inc. recently signed a full-building lease for a 123,000-square-foot biomanufacturing facility at 100 Technology Way, according to an announcement from The Davis Cos., which owns the property.

The regenerative medicine company, which develops and manufactures products for the advanced wound care and surgical markets, plans to utilize the site to expand its operations in Rhode Island and to enhance the capabilities of its existing production lines, according to Davis, a real estate investment firm based in Boston.

The move underscores Organogenesis’ ongoing commitment to manufacturing in New England and investing in the local economy, Davis said.

The real estate firm said that a multiyear construction effort is now underway to upgrade the building’s infrastructure and to support its use as a facility that’s compliant with federal Current Good Manufacturing Practice regulations, which are ensured by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

- Advertisement -

Located close to Interstate 295, the facility offers strategic access to Boston and Cambridge, Mass., positioning it as a competitive site for life sciences companies seeking proximity to the region’s innovation hubs, according to Davis, which emphasized the importance of the lease in supporting growth within the biomanufacturing sector.

“In a competitive manufacturing and life sciences market, our lease agreement with Organogenesis demonstrates Davis’ commitment to providing premier tenant experiences in locations that best allow businesses to innovate and scale,” said Jon Needham, senior vice president of asset management at Davis.

Davis acquired the 100 Technology Way property in late 2022 for $18.5 million, using a limited liability company called Div Technology Way LLC, according to town property records.

The high-tech manufacturing site, which includes 19.27 acres of land, was most recently valued by Smithfield assessors in 2025 as being worth $13.82 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

Organogenesis was represented in the lease deal by Robert Coughlin, managing director for Jones Lang LaSalle IP Inc. in Boston, along with Bobby Jangro, also managing director for JLL. Davis was represented by Mark Winters, vice chairman of Newmark Group Inc., a real estate advisory and services firm, and Tyler McGrail, executive managing director of Newmark.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributing writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X @Marc_La_Rock.