Ørsted adds $5.5M in higher ed grants to R.I. offshore wind proposal

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced June 7th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Ørsted A/S plans to award $5.5 million in grants to three higher education institutions in Rhode Island as part of its proposed project to provide an additional 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind for the state, the Danish energy company announced Thursday. Starboard Wind, a 1,184-megawatt farm that would power 600,000 homes across Rhode

PROVIDENCE

–

Ørsted A/S plans to award $5.5 million in grants to three higher education institutions in Rhode Island as part of its proposed project to provide an additional 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind for the state, the Danish energy company announced Thursday.

Starboard Wind, a 1,184-megawatt farm that would power 600,000 homes across Rhode Island and Connecticut, was one of four proposals the state received on March 27 after

Rhode Island joined New England’s first multistate offshore wind memorandum of understanding last October with Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Avangrid Renewables LLC, SouthCoast Wind Energy LLC and Vineyard Offshore also submitted plans.

“Ørsted’s partnership with Rhode Island over the past decade has helped make the Ocean State a national leader in offshore wind, and Rhode Island’s higher education institutions are a key part of this industry,” said

Ø

. “As we double down on our commitment to Rhode Island, we look forward to continuing to support these partners in building a thriving blue economy for decades to come.”

The Community College of Rhode Island, Roger Williams University and the University of Rhode Island are receiving the grants from Ørsted. The company says RWU is receiving

$2.5 million - the most of the three higher education institutions - to

support a partnership between the university and the Narragansett Bay Estuary Program through which they will develop a proposal solicitation process focused on projects that conserve, protect and restore habitats within the Narragansett Bay region

.

Ørsted says CCRI is getting $2 million to

support and enhance pathways to engineering careers through scholarships and stipends, tutoring and mentoring services, internship coordination, STEM preparation services through the community college’s secondary school networks and other approaches developed by CCRI

. URI will get $1 million from Ørsted, which includes $500,000 in support services for students underrepresented in the engineering field, with a focus on students who come to URI from CCRI via the Engineering Transfer Program. These services could include scholarships, mentorship, internship supports, outreach, and academic supports.

An additional $500,000 will support grants to five URI faculty members to engage in research over the next five years on topics such as renewable energy, biodiversity and coastal resilience, Ørsted says.

“From supporting our leading research projects to training and hiring our graduates, Ørsted’s partnership over the years has been incredibly valuable to the URI community,” URI President Marc B. Parlange said in a statement. “These additional grants will have a significant impact on the important work of our students and faculty, which is integral to supporting all aspects of this growing industry. We are grateful for Ørsted’s commitment and look forward to our continued partnership.”

Ørsted says Starboard Wind would be located in federal waters in Ørsted’s federal Lease 500 area off Block Island, adjacent to the company's South Fork, Revolution Wind and Sunrise Wind projects. She added that the project would be fully operational in the early 2030s.

The potential project cost was not disclosed.

The Starboard Wind project, Ørsted says, is expected to create at least 3,800 full-time equivalent positions, nearly all of which would be based in Rhode Island. This would include more than 640 new direct jobs in the state, including 100 new local union construction jobs at ProvPort, where Ørsted has established an industry hub, to support the expanded construction of advanced foundation components as Rhode Island strengthens its position in the U.S. offshore wind supply chain.

The Starboard Wind project would be Ørsted’s second project to power Rhode Island. Revolution Wind, a joint effort with

Global Infrastructure Partners,

is being constructed 15 miles east of Block Island.

The evaluation of the proposals is expected to take about three months, at which time Rhode Island Energy will determine whether to move forward with contract negotiations. Any proposals agreed to by Rhode Island Energy will be subject to review and approval by the R.I. Public Utilities Commission.

David Ortiz,rsted's head of market affairs for New England, in a statement