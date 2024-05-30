Ørsted adds $5.5M in higher ed grants to R.I. offshore wind proposal

By
-
ORSTED A/S PLANS to award $5.5 million in higher education grants in Rhode Island as part of its proposed project to provide an an additional 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind for the state, the Danish company announced Thursday. / COURTESY DEEPWATER WIND LLC

PROVIDENCE – Ørsted A/S plans to award $5.5 million in grants to three higher education institutions in Rhode Island as part of its proposed project to provide an additional 1,200 megawatts of offshore wind for the state, the Danish energy company announced Thursday.  Starboard Wind, a 1,184-megawatt farm that would power 600,000 homes across Rhode

