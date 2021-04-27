Orsted hires Ortiz to head N.E. market affairs

PROVIDENCE – David Ortiz, who served as chief of staff for former Gov. Gina M. Raimondo, has been named head of market affairs for New England at Orsted A/S, the Danish power company announced Tuesday.

Ortiz will be responsible for leading the development of the company’s overall market strategy and will oversee its execution for planned offshore wind farms across New England, including for Revolution Wind serving Rhode Island and Connecticut and the South Fork Wind and Sunrise Wind projects serving New York, the company said.

He will split his time between the company’s headquarters in the United States in Boston and Providence.

“David brings deep experience in political strategy, public policy, stakeholder engagement and communications throughout New England,” said Matt Morrissey, Orsted’s head of U.S. market affairs and strategy in a statement. “His extensive experience and strong regional relationships will help us as we advance development on our Revolution Wind and future New England projects.”

Prior to serving as chief of staff for Raimondo, Ortiz served as her deputy campaign manager in her reelection bid.