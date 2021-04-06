Ortho Rhode Island Welcomes Dr. Anna R. King as Pediatric Orthopedics Specialist

Anna R. King, DO, MPH has joined the Pediatric Orthopedics team at Ortho Rhode Island. Dr. King is a fellowship-trained physician specializing in non-operative pediatric orthopedics, evaluating and managing the full spectrum of orthopedic injuries and disorders in children and adolescents. Informed by her background in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Dr. King draws upon her foundations in neuromuscular and musculoskeletal medicine to help guide care. She partners with families to create safe, effective care plans that accommodate their lifestyle and preferences. She is now accepting patients at Ortho Rhode Island’s new state-of-the-art campus at 300 Crossings Blvd. in Warwick.

