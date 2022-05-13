Ortho Rhode Island Welcomes Dr. Donald R. Murphy as Primary Spine Care Specialist

Donald R. Murphy, DC, FRCC has joined the Spine Team at Ortho Rhode Island, which offers a patient-centered, holistic approach to spine care. Dr. Murphy provides non-operative primary spine care for patients with back and neck problems. His multi-modal approach focuses on helping patients find the best care pathways for their conditions, and he applies techniques like manipulation and other manual therapies, a variety of exercise approaches, and patient education and self-care. Dr. Murphy is now accepting patients at Ortho Rhode Island’s state-of-the-art Warwick Campus.