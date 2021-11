Brenda Burke, DO has joined Ortho Rhode Island as a board-certified rheumatologist specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal, systemic autoimmune, and inflammatory diseases. A member of the American College of Rheumatology and a graduate of the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Burke works with patients to treat a broad base of rheumatologic conditions. She is now accepting patients at Ortho Rhode Island’s state-of-the-art Warwick Campus.