Ortho RI Welcomes Dr. Christopher Chihlas Back to RI for Foot & Ankle Sports Medicine

Christopher N. Chihlas, MD has joined the Orthopedics team at Ortho Rhode Island. A board-certified orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Chihlas specializes in sports medicine of the foot and ankle, and is an expert in operative and non-operative care of all orthopedic conditions, injuries, and illness, including orthopedic fragility and osteoporosis. He is an adjunct clinical assistant Professor at Boston University School of Medicine, and an official team physician for the Providence College Friars. He is now accepting patients at both Ortho Rhode Island’s state-of-the-art Warwick Campus and their Providence office.