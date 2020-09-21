Orthopedic surgeon honored by R.I. Athletic Trainers’ Association

EAST PROVIDENCE – A Rhode Island orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist has been honored for his work with athletes and athletic trainers.

Dr. James O. Maher III, of University Orthopedics, was recently presented with the Frank Murgo Service Award by the Rhode Island Athletic Trainers’ Association.

The honor, named for the late Frank Murgo, a well-known Barrington High School coach, trainer and teacher, is given annually in recognition of outstanding work in education and service to athletes and trainers.

“Frank Murgo was a legend in the local sports world and a true pillar of the community,” Maher said. “I am honored and humbled to be selected as the recipient of an award which bears the name of this very special man.”

- Advertisement -

Maher, a Newport resident who has practiced at University Orthopedics for 25 years, treats student, recreational and professional athletes.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.