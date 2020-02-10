Outsourced Marketing Firm TribalVision to Deliver Marketing Services to Staples Connect Customers

BOSTON, Massachusetts – February 6, 2020 – TribalVision is excited to collaborate with Staples to provide their small to medium-sized business customers marketing resources and expertise. TribalVision marketing services will be offered at Staples Connects’ Needham and Somerville locations. Staples Connect is a reinvented Staples retail store with coworking spaces, community event spaces, and much more.

The Staples Connect locations throughout Massachusetts, including Cambridge, Somerville, Needham, Boston, Brighton, and Danvers, are designed with the retail customer’s ever-changing needs in mind and have a strong focus on providing resources to the local business community with a goal of fostering human interactions to increase productivity and encouraging open collaboration. Further, Staples Connect provides customers with various key business resources such as accounting, tax, legal, HR, and marketing.

Through Staples Connect’s concierge service, TribalVision’s team of 70+ marketing specialists will deliver marketing resources to businesses in need, allowing those businesses to connect directly with the TribalVision team. This will enable TribalVision to help identify a customer’s marketing pain points and recommend an appropriate marketing solution. TribalVision’s offering to Staples customers will include Digital Advertising, Website Design & Optimization, Email Marketing & Automation, Branding, and Search Engine Optimization.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with such a reputable brand as Staples,” states TribalVision’s Managing Partner, Chris Ciunci. “I’m confident that this will help provide Staples customers with the marketing guidance and assistance needed to elevate their brands and accelerate their growth, which is the goal behind everything we do.”

“With Staples Connect’s new professional services offering, we’re doing everything we can to ensure our customers are getting the best possible service and marketing expertise for their businesses, says Category Merchant at Staples US Retail, Elissa Mekal. “We’re excited to collaborate with TribalVision on this new venture.”

Stacey Helbig, Staples US Retail Studio Director, stated, “We are thrilled to be working with TribalVision to bring marketing services to our customers. As a top outsourced digital marketing agency in the Boston market, TribalVision brings a breadth and depth of marketing expertise that our customers deserve. As a full-service agency, they can handle any marketing need a Staples’ customer might have – from crafting a marketing strategy to designing custom marketing materials to deploying email marketing campaigns.”

About TribalVision:

As an outsourced marketing department for hire, TribalVision’s mission is to help organizations grow. This is achieved by combining an intelligent strategy with tactical execution in a hands-on, results-driven manner. To learn more, visit www.TribalVision.com.