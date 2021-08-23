PACE Organization of Rhode Island announces new chief financial officer

EAST PROVIDENCE – PACE Organization of Rhode Island’s new chief financial officer says she hopes to continue to lead the health plan toward its growth goals over the next two years.

“This is an exciting time to join PACE,” said Julie Steffes, the organization’s new chief financial officer. “The mission and comprehensive approach to care offer families a unique and compelling option for their loved one. I’m ready to help build on the strong foundation that was created before me.”

PACE announced Steffes’ hiring in late July.

She succeeds former chief financial officer Lynda Gilbert, who retired after a longtime career at PACE-RI.

The nonprofit health plan for seniors is aiming for 40% growth over the next two years, building on a 22% increase in participants over the past three years.

Steffes is the former chief financial officer of Rhode Island Medical Imaging Inc., and has 15 years of experience in public accounting.

“We are very pleased to welcome Julie to our team,” said Joan Kwiatkowski. PACE-RI CEO. “We believe her background and skill set will be a great complement to our mission-driven culture.”

Steffes joins the organization as it plans to move into a new flagship location in East Providence at the end of this month.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.