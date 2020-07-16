PACE-RI purchases East Providence building for $3.8M, will move HQ

EAST PROVIDENCE — PACE Organization of Rhode Island, a nonprofit health plan for seniors with medical complexities, has purchased a new building for its headquarters.

The new site, at 10 Tripps Lane, is more than twice the size of its current headquarters in the Washington Park neighborhood of Providence, according to the organization.

The building will become its new center of operations and a clinical hub for plan members in the Providence area. The shift in location will move 100 jobs to East Providence.

PACE purchased the building for $3.8 million on June 24, according to online real estate records.

Following a $4 million renovation, the new headquarters is expected to open in June 2021. The 66,000-square-foot building will have an adult day care center, clinical facilities, expanded rehabilitation space, and participant and staff meeting rooms. PACE plans to create an art studio, music room and other recreational spaces for seniors who have specific needs, including dementia.

The building will have a commercial grade kitchen that will allow PACE to provide meals for its participants, as well.

The facility will meet the needs of its growing client base, said Joan Kwiatkowski, the organization CEO.

The property purchase was facilitated by the commercial real estate broker Hayes & Sherry Real Estate Services, a Cushman & Wakefield Alliance member, with legal services provided by Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP, both of Providence.

Mary MacDonald is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at MacDonald@PBN.com .