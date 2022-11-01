Paige Clausius-Parks named new executive director of R.I. KIDS COUNT

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island KIDS COUNT has named Paige Clausius-Parks as new executive director effective Dec. 1, the board of directors announced on Tuesday.

Clausius-Parks is succeeding current executive director Elizabeth Burke Bryant, who will serve as transition advisor from Dec. 1 and through the end of the year.

“Paige is a dynamic leader with a deep commitment to children, youth and their families and ensuring that all children and youth have the opportunity to thrive,” Marisa Albanese, board chairperson of Rhode Island KIDS COUNT said in a release. “She has a stellar reputation in the state for her dynamic leadership and convening skills, her strategic work with community-based and government partners to move equitable policies forward, and her ability to form effective partnerships.”

Clausius-Parks has a long history advocating for students in the state. She spent four years with KIDS COUNT as senior policy analyst, responsible for policy analysis, advocacy and project management in areas related to education and economic well-being. Before joining KIDS COUNT, she worked at Books Are Wings, Youth In Action, the Metropolitan Regional Career and Technical Center and Youth Pride Inc.

“Paige is the ideal leader with the energy and vision to lead Rhode Island KIDS COUNT forward with excellence and impact,” Albanese said. “She has outstanding relationships with community and youth leaders, elected officials, nonprofit colleagues, parent organizations, educators, and philanthropic leaders that will allow her to effectively build on Rhode Island KIDS COUNT’s nearly three decades of children’s public policy and advocacy success.”

Clausius-Parks has served on many committees and boards, including the Office of the Postsecondary Commissioner Advisory Committee, the City of Providence COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force, the working group for the Providence Guaranteed Income Initiative, the Raising RI Coalition and the Coalition for Multilingual Learners. She currently co-chairs the Rhode Island Works Advisory Committee and leads the R.I. Alliance for College and Career Readiness and the Anti-Racist Education Policy Collaborative.

A graduate from Providence College, where she co-founded the college’s first LGBTQ+ student organization, and from Harvard University, Clausius-Parks holds a Rhode Island educator certification in secondary social studies. She was also a PBN 40 Under 40 honoree in 2021.

