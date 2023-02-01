Pancoast appointed new R.I. Veterinary Medical Association president

PROVIDENCE – Dr. Shelly Pancoast, who has served on the Rhode Island Veterinary Medical Association’s board of directors since 2021, was appointed as the board’s new president on Jan 1.

The association says Pancoast has been an emergency clinician at Ocean State Veterinary Specialists and Bay State Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Services since 2011. After graduating from college, Pancoast, the association says, spent two years in general practice, both in Connecticut and Boston, before going on to complete a specialty combined internship in cardiology and emergency and critical care at Tufts V.E.T.S in Walpole, Mass.

Pancoast will now lead the 250-member association that is focused on promoting animal welfare, public health and veterinary medicine.

“RIVMA will continue to promote Rhode Island as a national leader in access to quality veterinary care and animal welfare, and as a champion for fostering best practices in mental health and wellness for veterinary health care teams,” Pancoast said in a statement.

