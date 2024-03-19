Paolino Properties acquires ‘Amica Building’ in Providence for $12M

By
-
PROVIDENCE'S FIRST SKYSCRAPER at 10 Weybosset St., commonly known as the
PROVIDENCE'S FIRST SKYSCRAPER at 10 Weybosset St., commonly known as the "Amica Building," was purchased by Paolino Properties LP for $12 million.

PROVIDENCE – The city’s first skyscraper and former home of Amica Mutual Insurance Co. in downtown is now part of Paolino Properties LP’s portfolio. The property management firm announced Tuesday that it has acquired the commercial office building at 10 Weybosset St. from Bliss Properties Inc. for $12 million. The purchase, Paolino Properties says, includes

