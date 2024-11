We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – The former St. Joseph’s Hospital property – which comprises multiple buildings and is located at 21 Peace St., with Broad Street bordering its eastern side – is going on the market, owner Paolino Properties LP announced Monday. The company said it will bring the historic property to market through a national effort by

St. Joseph’s Hospital property – which comprises multiple buildings and is located at 21 Peace St., with Broad Street bordering its eastern side – is going on the market, owner Paolino Properties LP announced Monday.

it will bring the historic property to market through a national effort by engaging with Cushman & Wakefield and its premiere real estate auction platform Ten-X, according to a news release.

“After careful consideration, I believe that marketing this property through Ten-X is the optimal path forward,” Joseph R. Paolino Jr., owner and managing partner of Paolino Properties, said in a statement. “With its rich legacy of serving Providence and prime location with direct RIPTA [R.I. Public Transit Authority] bus access, the St. Joseph’s Hospital site is uniquely positioned to serve the community through transformation into a residential development.”

Paolino Properties acquired the approximately 250,000-square-foot property in 2017. Originally opened in 1892 under the Roman Catholic Diocese of Providence, St. Joseph’s Hospital was the eighth hospital in the United States operated by the Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis, according to the release.

In 2020, Paolino Properties proposed donating portions of the property to the city for development into a public school for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade students.

The proposed donation included the East Building and the chapel, with plans for outdoor recreation space. The project would have represented an estimated $75 million investment in the Broad Street corridor and included provisions for minority- and women-owned business participation in construction.

Despite productive talks with R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and then-Mayor Jorge O. Elorza, the city determined converting the hospital into an educational facility would be cost-prohibitive at that time.

R.I. Department of Education spokesperson Victor Morente told Providence Business News via a Dec. 16, 2022, email message that the proposed project for the hospital property would have been too costly. He said it would cost $76 million to demolish and rebuild at the hospital site. He said an eight-story building had many small patient rooms “that are not conducive to a renovation. Demolishing and abating the hazardous materials would have alone cost more than $5 million,” Morente said in the email, adding that another $5 million would be needed for additional site work and utility relocations.

“The district is looking to build a single pre-K-8 dual-language facility. Neither of the two parcels on Peace Street are big enough to accommodate this, so the district would have needed to build two separate buildings rather than one,” Morente said in the email.

In his statement Monday, Paolino said he has consistently sought ways for the property to best serve the community.

"From healthcare to education to housing, my goal has always been to ensure this historic site continues to benefit the residents of the area,” Paolino said in the statement. “After evaluating various options, I believe residential development represents the highest and best use for this property. With Providence’s significant housing challenges and Mayor [Brett P.] Smiley’s vision in mind, I believe that this process will help to attract premier developers who share our vision of creating quality housing while preserving an important piece of our city’s history.”