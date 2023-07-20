Partnership forged to support Providence’s small businesses

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett P. Smiley, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Rhode Island Small Business Development Center announced Thursday they have formalized a partnership to support the city’s small businesses.

The partnership will provide the city’s small businesses with access to resources and training, including a slate of workshops led by small-business experts.

“Investing in the success and growth of our local small businesses is a direct investment in the future of Providence,” Smiley said. “We are excited to partner with the SBA and RISBDC to provide our small businesses with the resources and support they need to thrive. This partnership will help Providence businesses grow and create jobs, which is essential to the economic vitality of our city.”

In the weeks and months to come educational and technical assistance will be offered to small-business owners through the following workshops:

Minority and Women Owned Enterprise Certification Overview: Geared toward helping businesses understand the process and documents needed to complete the MWBE federal certification application.

Geared toward helping businesses understand the process and documents needed to complete the MWBE federal certification application. Minority and Women Owned Enterprise Certification Application Assistance: Helping businesses receive dedicated assistance to the federal certification application and bidding process for the city.

Helping businesses receive dedicated assistance to the federal certification application and bidding process for the city. Access to Financial Capital: Help businesses discover and find connections to microloans and loans available to small businesses.

Help businesses discover and find connections to microloans and loans available to small businesses. Building the Fundamentals of Business: Teach entrepreneurs the fundamentals of starting or growing a business in Providence.

Teach entrepreneurs the fundamentals of starting or growing a business in Providence. Advance your Digital Marketplace: Help local innovators develop and bolster their online presence and website.

“I am excited to formalize an already strong partnership that we have with Mayor Smiley and his team to provide assistance to the city’s small-business community,” said SBA District Director Mark S. Hayward. “As our state’s capital and largest city, Providence is home to a wonderfully diverse family of small businesses and this partnership will enable all of us to extend our reach into the community and assist even more businesses.”