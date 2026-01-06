Patrick is a healthcare and litigation attorney with extensive experience advising healthcare providers, organizations, and individuals on a wide range of complex legal matters. With a deep understanding of the ever-evolving healthcare industry, Patrick offers strategic counsel to help clients navigate regulatory challenges, compliance issues, risk management, and litigation. Patrick received his J.D., magna cum laude, from University of Massachusetts School of Law and his B.A. from University of Connecticut.
Patrick N. Sampson Promoted to Counsel at Adler Pollock & Sheehan P.C.
