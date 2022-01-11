Patriots quarterback Mac Jones partners with regional insurance group

PROVIDENCE – New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is teaming up with regional insurance company Arbella Insurance Group, according to a news release.

The property and casualty commercial insurance company, based in Quincy, Mass., provides business and personal insurance in Massachusetts and Connecticut, as well as business insurance in Rhode Island and New Hampshire.

Arbella recently announced a new partnership with Jones, who will appear on TV, radio and billboard and digital campaigns through the 2023-24 season.

Jones in a statement said he decided to partner with Arbella “because they are a local, relationship-first company with a reputation of giving back to the local community.”

The ad campaign is slated to start the week of Jan. 10.

Jones previously announced a partnership with Massachusetts-based HarborOne Bank.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.